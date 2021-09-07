Jim Ross On Whether WCW Had Interest In The Ultimate Warrior After WWE Firing In 1991, Jim Herd’s ‘Hunchbacks’ Idea

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed whether WCW had interest in The Ultimate Warrior after his WWE firing in 1991, Jim Herd’s idea for a Hunchbacks team, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on whether WCW had discussions of hiring Ultimate Warrior after his WWE firing in 1991: “It might have been casually discussed, but I don’t remember it being a major topic of discussion or a meeting where ‘hey, we’ve gotta talk about Warrior’. Any of the guys that were on the card or booking committee were fully aware of how hard he was to manage and he was a high-maintenance guy. Nobody wanted to be part of that. You may have somebody like a [Jim] Barnett or [Jim] Herd who would just see the sizzle and not look peel the onion back and see what you’re actually hiring. They may have thought it was a quick fix just to solve our problems, but that would’ve just created more problems, in my opinion. So I don’t think it was ever discussed seriously to any degree. I’m sure at some point in time, somebody may have been ‘what about the Warrior?’ But I don’t anybody ever had a serious conversation about that.”

On Jim Herd’s idea for a Hunchbacks tag team: “I got my ass chewed out for [bringing up in a meeting] about what about submission? He said, ‘Goddamnit, you spoil everything with that logic of yours.’ Wrestling fans know what’s going on. Give them credit. It was ridiculous, quite frankly. It never saw the light of day. Did we get the Ding Dongs? They worked on television. It was in that trail of ridiculous ideas were The Hunchbacks. Herd probably thought about it all weekend and in his limited knowledge of pro wrestling and what was gonna work creatively, he probably thought he had a hell of an idea until it was doo-doo’d on in the booking committee.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.