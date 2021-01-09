Jim Ross On WWE Changing Marijuana Policy In 2008, Wrestlers Using Marijuana, How RAW Roulette Came About

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed WWE changing its marijuana policy in 2008, wrestlers using marijuana, how RAW Roulette came about, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on how RAW Roulette came about: “I remember talking about RAW roulette and we needed a theme. Vince had a big meeting in the conference room at the television facility in Stamford. So, we’re all sitting around this table, maybe 10 or 15 people – a lot of TV people and a few of the creative staff. He said, ‘We need a name for a promotion and a name for the show.’ For whatever reason – because it was gonna be in Las Vegas – I jumped right in and said Raw roulette. He loves alliteration. And he loved it – ‘That’s it, that’s it.'”

On WWE changing its marijuana policy in 2008 to only test once per year and his thoughts on wrestlers using marijuana: “I remember it being a change – major change might be an overstatement. I’m not advocating yay or nay. I’m 420-friendly in my personal life, and to me, it works for me when done correctly. I’ve said this before, but I’d rather have a talent go to his room or her room and smoke a joint and get some room service and watch a movie as opposed to being out gallivanting around. It also was better than prescription meds as far as sleeping, relaxing, and winding down after a big night of television. I don’t remember it being a big, big deal because everybody didn’t smoke pot. To some people, it was irrelevant. It wasn’t like a big epidemic where this whole company was built on pot smokers. That’s not the case. But I think it was legislated correctly based on public sentiments and where it was headed. Now look at it. We were ahead of the curve at that time.

“Medical marijuana is popular in some states, and it’s changed the scenery there as far as money is concerned. I think it was overlegislated, and I think marijuana should be legal and it should be taxed. It should create new money. But it didn’t affect the whole roster, it affected some of the roster. It wasn’t done to protect any one individual on the roster. It was a cycle that was ongoing in our world that has continued to evolve, but it was a unique time. It’s almost as if we were endorsing or encouraging people to do it. Nope, that wasn’t the case either. It was just trying to be practical and realistic and trying not to legislate. The other thing about that is, these guys are independent contractors by law. I may be too old for this opinion, but I don’t think it’s the evil gateway drug that leads to other bad things. I do remember having many discussions on it, and I thought it was a case of overlegislating, more cost, and added more paranoia to the roster. There was not a lot wins in having a marijuana policy.”

