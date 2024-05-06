Universal Wrestling Federation (6.7.1986) Review  

-Originally aired June 7, 1986.

-Your hosts are Jim Ross & Michael Hayes. Michael Hayes claims that he got a letter of apology from Dark Journey last week, but conveniently doesn’t have the letter when JR asks to read it himself.

KAMALA (with Skandar Akbar & One Man Gang) vs. MIKE REED

-Akbar announces that he’s going to start signing Kamala and Gang to tag team matches, if anybody has the guts to face them. Kamala attacks Reed before the bell sounds and hits a pair of splashes to squash him in seconds.

-We flash back to last week’s Rush’N Attack, with Korchenko & the Koloffs leaving Bill Watts for dead and burying him in the Russian flag.

-We go to Bill Watts’ house. The Soviets keep winning because America always play by the rules and Russians always cheat. He sidetracks for a moment to say “Thank God for President Reagan” before vowing that America won’t play by the rules anymore, declaring that he’s going to fight the Russians, but only in street fights, where there are no rules to bog down Americans.

KORCHENKO & THE KOLOFFS (with Eddie Gilbert) vs. JEFF GAYLORD, KEN MASSEY, & PERRY JACKSON

-Eddie Gilbert tries to introduce his team, but can’t get through the intro without falling on the mat and laughing his ass off at the thought of that old man Watts living in a nursing home after what happened to him.

-Korchenko unloads to start off, while Jim Ross touts that Korchenko is the largest Russian wrestler in the business today. That is a VERY nice amount of turd polish for the fact that Korchenko is built similarly to me. Russian sickle gets a fast win, and Massey gets buried in the Russian flag.

-We get a house show promo with Dusty Rhodes and Bill Watts in front of the famous NWA blue diamond wall. They talk about all the trouble Dusty got into as a kid for being the school bully, and pledge that he’s gonna bring out the long-buried “bully” side of himself before the bunkhouse match against the Russians in Houston.

-We get a Fabulous Freebirds music video, with highlights of some key ass-kickings from WCCW.

JACK VICTORY (with Lady Maxine) vs. BRETT WAYNE SAWYER

-Victory hammers and kicks away at Sawyer, and Maxine takes a shot when the referee isn’t looking, but Jack can only pull off a two-count. Sawyer crashes on an attempted dropkick and Victory takes control again…

-And here comes Dark Journey, ready to pick a fight with Maxine, and Maxine gets on the apron and retreats behind Victory. And we get a great finish here as Victory is distracted by protecting his woman, and Sawyer recovers and sees what’s happening, so he sneaks up and throws Victory over the top rope, which gets himself DQed, but now, there’s no excuse for Maxine to stay out of the ring, so Sawyer forces her hand as Dark Journey steps through the ropes for a fight!

-Maxine reluctantly steps in and it’s instantly a BRAWL, not a slap fight or anything played for laughs because ha ha women, they straight-up FIGHT, and Maxine is freaking out because Dark Journey is more up for a fight than she was the last time around, and she gets the hell out of the ring and escapes.

-We go to the Sam Houston Coliseum, where Hacksaw Jim Duggan surrenders the North American Title, which means thank god, we never have to see that horrible belt again. The title is officially retired, and the Coliseum is hosting a one-night tournament for the new UWF Championship. We get clips of the tournament, including a great finish in a semi-final, with Ted DiBiase apparently turning heel again by accepting $50,000 from Skandar Akbar for interfering, but then screwing Akbar by knocking Kamala out instead so Duggan could win.

-Duggan gets into a brawl with the One Man Gang before the finals match with Terry Gordy, and that ends up costing him, as Gordy gets the win and captures the UWF Championship.



TV TITLE: BUZZ SAWYER (Champion, with Rick Steiner) vs. TERRY TAYLOR (with Chavo Guerrero)

-So Terry is clearly expecting some trouble, and he got a second to keep an eye on Steiner.

-Taylor gets Sawyer down on the mat and applies a side headlock. Bodypress by Taylor gets two. He snapmares Sawyer back down for a side headlock. Backdrop and a dropkick send Sawyer to the floor, as he’s having a disastrous night so far. Sawyer finally gets something going, suplexing Taylor but missing a top rope splash. Slam by Taylor, but when he goes for the kill, Steiner trips him from the floor. Sawyer goes for the pin at that point, but Chavo retaliates by jerking Taylor’s ankle onto the bottom rope. The credits start rolling and we get the “We are desperately outta time!” sign-off, but PLOT TWIST, Taylor cradles Sawyer and gets the three-count, winning the title right as the show ends.