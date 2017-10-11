Jimmy Jacobs No Longer Working For WWE After Posting Bullet Club “Invasion” Picture

– Jimmy Jacobs is reportedly no longer working for WWE after having posted a picture with the Bullet Club during their Raw “invasion.” Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Jacobs, who was working as a producer for the company, stopped working for WWE as of last week. The site says there was “major heat” on Jacobs after he posted a photo to Instagram (below) of himself hanging out with the Bullet Club during their Raw “invasion.”

The site has been unable to confirm if the company released Jacobs from his contract, an a rep for WWE would not comment. WWE was reportedly upset about the “invasion” and sent them a cease and desist letter demanding that they stop using the “Too Sweet” hand gesture.