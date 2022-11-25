Jimmy Korderas Is Critical Of The Elite Trolling CM Punk During AEW Dynamite Bout

On his most recent Twitter Reffin Rant, Jimmy Korderas expressed skepticism about the efficacy of The Elite’s performance choices at this week’s AEW Dynamite (via Wrestling Inc). He felt that the CM Punk-centered gimmick overshadowed aspects of the bout that were objectively more worthy of attention. You can read a highlight from Korderas and see the original posting below.

On how the trolling distracted from better moments: “It pops that crowd that is into that sort of thing, but at the same time, what are people talking about after the match? Not what they’re supposed to be talking about, which was Fenix using the hammer for Death Triangle to go up two-nothing in their best-of-seven series. That’s what people should be talking about, not about all the haha and gaga that was going on taking the jabs at CM Punk.”