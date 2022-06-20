wrestling / News
Jimmy Korderas Pays Tribute to Tim White & Dave Hebner In New Video
The wrestling world lost a couple legendary referees recently in Tim White & Dave Hebner, and Jimmy Korderas took to social media to pay tribute to both. Korderas posted a new video to his Twitter account to discuss his reaction to the news, as you can see below.
Korderas, who worked with both men in WWE, captioned the video:
“No #ReffinRant again today. Instead the ultimate #ReffinRespect to 2 great gentlemen & friends we lost recently. Tough to get the words out, may the memories of Dave Hebner & Tim White be forever eternal.”
No #ReffinRant again today. Instead the ultimate #ReffinRespect to 2 great gentlemen & friends we lost recently. Tough to get the words out, may the memories of Dave Hebner & Tim White be forever eternal. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FSkw42I4Tp
— Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) June 20, 2022
