Jimmy Korderas Pays Tribute to Tim White & Dave Hebner In New Video

The wrestling world lost a couple legendary referees recently in Tim White & Dave Hebner, and Jimmy Korderas took to social media to pay tribute to both. Korderas posted a new video to his Twitter account to discuss his reaction to the news, as you can see below.

Korderas, who worked with both men in WWE, captioned the video:

“No #ReffinRant again today. Instead the ultimate #ReffinRespect to 2 great gentlemen & friends we lost recently. Tough to get the words out, may the memories of Dave Hebner & Tim White be forever eternal.”