Jimmy Yang Clarifies His WWE Producer Role Exit

Jimmy Yang is pushing back on reports that he voluntarily exited his role as a producer for WWE. As previously reported, Yang – real name James Yun – is no longer working for WWE in the role, with the original report stating that Yang “decided the position wasn’t for him and opted to move on.”

PWInsider has now updated their original report with a statement from Yang which read:

”Almost a month ago, WWE chose not to move forward with me being a producer, and I was perfectly fine with their decision.”

Yang also said, “I don’t particularly appreciate seeing this narrative saying that I quit. It takes A LOT for me to quit anything.”