wrestling / News
Jimmy Yang Reportedly Exits WWE Producer Role
December 27, 2021 | Posted by
Jimmy Yang’s short stint as a producer for WWE is over, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Yang, real name James Yun, has exited the company after deciding during the tryout period that the position was not for him.
Yang began working in the position in a tryout capacity starting in October.
More Trending Stories
- Independent Wrestler Markus Crane Passes Away At 32, More Details On Death
- Charlotte Flair Seemingly Confirms She’s Still In A Relationship With Andrade el Idolo
- Jim Ross On WWE Creating Undisputed Title In 2001, Decision For Chris Jericho To Become First Champion
- Jeff Jarrett On Jerry Lawler’s Career As In-Ring Performer, Lawler Being One Of the Most Well-Rounded Stars In Wrestling History