Jimmy Yang Reportedly Exits WWE Producer Role

December 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jimmy Wang Yang

Jimmy Yang’s short stint as a producer for WWE is over, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Yang, real name James Yun, has exited the company after deciding during the tryout period that the position was not for him.

Yang began working in the position in a tryout capacity starting in October.

