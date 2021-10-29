WWE News: Jimmy Wang Yang Working As A Producer In WWE, Solo Sikoa On NXT 2.0 Debut, Superstars Who Dressed as Kane

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jimmy Wang Yang, real name James Yun, is currently working as a producer for WWE. Yang has worked for WWE off and on as a wrestler over the years, with his last run ending in 2010.

– In a post on Twitter, Solo Sikoa reacted to his NXT 2.0 debut this past Tuesday at Halloween Havoc.

He wrote: “Everyone talking about me already since Tuesday. Whether it’s good or bad.That’s why i rock alone.I don’t need anyone.I never did.”

Everyone talking about me already since Tuesday. Whether it’s good or bad.That’s why i rock alone.I don’t need anyone.I never did. — Solo (@WWESoloSikoa) October 29, 2021

– WWE Playlist looks at wrestlers who have disguised themselves as Kane.