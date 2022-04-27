Jinder Mahal Apparently Finishes Run on ABC’s Big Sky

Jinder Mahal’s gig on the ABC drama Big Sky appears to be at an end. PWInsider reports that Mahal’s character, the cartel enforcer Dhruv, was killed off in an episode earlier this month on April 7th after a confrontation with protagonist Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick). The two fought in a drug lab and Dhruv died of a drug overdose from fentanyl that was thrown in his face. Dhruv’s body was later discovered later in the episode, confirming that he was dead.

Mahal could conceivably appear in flashbacks in the role, which he debuted earlier this season in December. There are three episodes left of the current season, with the next episode airing on May 5th.