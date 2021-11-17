wrestling / News
Jinder Mahal Joins Cast of ABC’s Big Sky for Season 2
November 17, 2021 | Posted by
– Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal announced on his Twitter earlier today that he has joined the cast of the ABC crime drama, Big Sky, for Season 2 of the show. Mahal will be portraying the role of Dhruv in the show. New episodes of the show air Thursday on ABC and Hulu.
Jinder Mahal wrote in his tweet, “The Maharaja has joined the cast of @BigSkyABC season 2 as Dhruv. Starting Tomorrow and every Thurs at 10/9C PM on @ABCNetwork and @hulu. #bigskyabc” You can see his tweet below.
The Maharaja has joined the cast of @BigSkyABC season 2 as Dhruv. Starting Tomorrow and every Thurs at 10/9C PM on @ABCNetwork and @hulu. #bigskyabc pic.twitter.com/ptarZWqkXm
— The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) November 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Doesn’t Know What CM Punk & Bryan Danielson Have Contributed to AEW
- R-Truth Discusses What His Relationship Is Like With Vince McMahon
- Note On AEW Full Gear Match Finish Not Going As Planned, Backstage Frustration With One Talent
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Set For Big Mainstream Appearance Ahead Of Survivor Series