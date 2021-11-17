Jinder Mahal Joins Cast of ABC’s Big Sky for Season 2

– Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal announced on his Twitter earlier today that he has joined the cast of the ABC crime drama, Big Sky, for Season 2 of the show. Mahal will be portraying the role of Dhruv in the show. New episodes of the show air Thursday on ABC and Hulu.

Jinder Mahal wrote in his tweet, “The Maharaja has joined the cast of @BigSkyABC season 2 as Dhruv. Starting Tomorrow and every Thurs at 10/9C PM on @ABCNetwork and @hulu. #bigskyabc” You can see his tweet below.