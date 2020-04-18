Jinder Mahal Says He’s Cleared and Waiting To Return To WWE

Jinder Mahal has been gone from WWE since June of last year due to a knee injury, and the last word he gave was in January, when he said he’d be “back soon.” WrestlingRumors.net recently spoke with Mahal about why he’s still off of WWE TV and if he will be back. Mahal said that he is ‘cleared and waiting.’ So it seems it is just a matter of time before the Modern Day Maharaja is back on television again.