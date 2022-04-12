Joe Galli Exits Local News Gig to Focus Full-Time on NWA

– Wrestling announcer and broadcaster Joe Galli announced today that he’s going to be joining NWA on a full-time basis. You can see the statement he posted on Twitter below:

“In July 2011 I packed up my little Ford Focus and moved from Los Angeles to Toledo for my first job in television news. Over the past 11 years it’s been a privilege to give a voice to the voiceless, expose corruption and tell entertaining stories. I’ve worked with incredible professionals who have become lifetime friends, and this career has allowed me to attain accolades I would have never dreamt of as a child. From an Emmy winner, to the Best Thing in the Coachella Valley, to Shaq’s Person of the Year and much more. But more important is the people I’ve helped and the lives I’ve changed by asking questions and holding a microphone. It’s been a grind and much like to many people who pushed through the challenges of the pandemic, it’s time for a change. I am moving on to focus solely on my career in professional wrestling with the National Wrestling Alliance. I will miss covering breaking news, natural disasters and the big stories families talk about every day. I will miss working with incredible professionals at News 4/FOX San Antonio every day. There are plenty of things I won’t miss, but this is not the time or the place for that. This will be my last week covering local news. I’ll see you every Tuesday at 6:05pm EST for NWA Powerrr and Saturdays at noon for NWA USA!”

Joe Galli is the lead play-by-play voice for NWA. He had previously also been working as a news reporter for FOX 29 News 4 for KABB San Antonio, Texas (h/t Fightful).