Joe Hendry & Elijah Team Up, More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
May 15, 2025
Next week’s episode of TNA Impact will feature Joe Hendry & Elijah in tag team action and more. You can see the lineup below for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on TNA+ and AXS TV:
* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Moose & Brian Myers
* Ace Austin vs. Mustafa Ali
* Santana & Sami Callihan vs. First Class
* Santino Marella and Robert Stone in-ring debate
It's the final stop before #TNAUnderSiege NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT! @The_Ace_Austin looks for revenge on @MustafaAli_X ,@Santana_Proud & @TheSamiCallihan collide with @AJFrancis410 and @KCwrestles, Director of Authority @milanmiracle vs. @MrStoneWWE in an in-ring debate and TNA… pic.twitter.com/b8BwRztSnK
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 16, 2025