Joe Hendry & Elijah Team Up, More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

Next week’s episode of TNA Impact will feature Joe Hendry & Elijah in tag team action and more. You can see the lineup below for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on TNA+ and AXS TV:

* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Moose & Brian Myers

* Ace Austin vs. Mustafa Ali

* Santana & Sami Callihan vs. First Class

* Santino Marella and Robert Stone in-ring debate