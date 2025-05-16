wrestling / News

Joe Hendry & Elijah Team Up, More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

May 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Spoilers Logo Next Week Image Credit: TNA

Next week’s episode of TNA Impact will feature Joe Hendry & Elijah in tag team action and more. You can see the lineup below for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on TNA+ and AXS TV:

* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Moose & Brian Myers
* Ace Austin vs. Mustafa Ali
* Santana & Sami Callihan vs. First Class
* Santino Marella and Robert Stone in-ring debate

