Joe Hendry Invites Eminem To Be In His Corner At TNA Bound For Glory

October 15, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
TNA Impact Joe Hendry 9-26-24.png Image Credit: TNA

Joe Hendry will challenge Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship at TNA Bound For Glory in Detroit on October 26th.

The popularity star took to Twitter to invite Eminem to the show since it will be in his backyard. It’s unclear whether the rapper has any interest in appearing.

