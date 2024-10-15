wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Invites Eminem To Be In His Corner At TNA Bound For Glory
October 15, 2024 | Posted by
Joe Hendry will challenge Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship at TNA Bound For Glory in Detroit on October 26th.
The popularity star took to Twitter to invite Eminem to the show since it will be in his backyard. It’s unclear whether the rapper has any interest in appearing.
Hi, my name is, what? My name is, who? My name is,
Joe Hendry
Hi, my name is, My name is, what?
My name is,
Joe Hendry
Invitation extended 🤝 https://t.co/2bELgOwJjM
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) October 15, 2024
