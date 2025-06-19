Joe Hendry Names Rick Rubin as His Dream Music Collaborator

– During a recent interview with You Know I’m Right, former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry spoke about his music career and was asked which artist he’d like to collaborate with if he could pick anyone he wanted. Hendry named Rick Rubin as his choice, stating the following (via Fightful):

“I’d like to collaborate with Rick Rubin because he’s the greatest producer of all time. Greatest producer of all time and he’s a huge wrestling fan. So I think that that would be, I’d like to do an album with Rick Rubin, and I think that’s within the realms of possibility.”

Joe Hendry was recently in action AAA TripleMania Regia 2025. The former TNA World champion competed in a Four-Way Match for the TNA X-Division title that also featured Moose, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., and El Mesias. Moose won the bout to retain his title at the event, which took place in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.