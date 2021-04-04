wrestling / News
Joe Koff Says That ROH Hall of Fame Has Been Discussed
ROH has discussed instituting a Hall of Fame in the past, and COO Joe Koff supports the idea. Koff appeared on the ROH Strong podcast and was asked about the idea of a potential Hall of Fame, saying that it’s a matter of figuring out the details and hinting at the idea that it could happen next year.
“We talk about [a Hall of Fame], it’s not a new thought,” Koff said (per Fightful). “It’s a matter of how, who, when, but most importantly why. We’re getting that part answered. I like the part of 20 (years), it’s a good number and maybe a place to begin. I definitely think we should have it and I’d be proud of it. I would have to defer to other people other than myself because I’m only familiar with the talent I’ve worked with. I was not a regular Ring of Honor watcher. There are wrestlers that were in Ring of Honor at the time that I know had some historical perspective but I never saw their work until I saw it in the archive material. One of the important things in a Hall of Fame is who we bring in as a nominating group. We’ll put a lot of thought behind it and however it’s presented and whenever it’s presented, it will be fabulous.”
ROH will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on AEW Plans to Regain Women’s Viewing Audience
- Backstage Update on Chris Jericho Appearing on Broken Skull Sessions, AEW Contract Length
- Bruce Prichard Recalls The Ultimate Warrior Squashing Triple H At WrestleMania 12, Warrior Wanting Match Changed
- Arn Anderson On Nia Jax Injuring Opponents, Similarities With Vader, Working With Kevin Owens In WWE