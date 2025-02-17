Joey Janela Says He’s the Best ‘Carry Job’ Wrestler Ever

Joey Janela recently made his argument for being the best carry job wrestler of all time. Janela has faced off with a number of legends in his career, and he talked with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In the Weeds and talked about his work against older talent.

“I wrestled Marty Jannetty with deformed ankles, he could barely walk,” Janela said. “I did that twice. I wrestled Barry Horowitz, who needs two knee replacement surgeries and he can’t bend his knees, so he moves like a real life action figure. People always say Bret Hart is the greatest carry job wrestler of all time. I can say, right now, with all the confidence in my heart, if you think I’m joking or making up some bulls**t, I am the greatest carry job wrestler of all-time. Even better than Bret Hart.”

He continued, “I love Bret Hart, one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He’s a better wrestler than I’ll ever be, but as far as carrying other wrestlers through matches, I am the best carry job wrestler of all time.Tom Magee was a great carry job, he made that guy look like the next Sting, but I wrestled Barry Horowitz for 30 minutes. I never did magic mushrooms before, but I was drunk the night before. We were at the bar, my friends girlfriend is a bartender, so whenever the bar would close, we’d stay there for 4 or 5 AM and keep drinking for free. The other bartender had magic mushrooms and I said, ‘give me that’ I took a handful of them and ate them. I went back to my friends house and I was feeling good. ‘This isn’t too bad.’ I watched ‘The Wrestler’ and stayed up all night. Went right to the building, still high on magic mushrooms, and wrestled Barry Horowitz, dealing with the side effects of that. I carried him to a 30 minute match. Bret Hart could never.”

Janela competed in the Jersey J-Cup this past weekend, losing to Atticus Cogar in the first round.