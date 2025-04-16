Joey Janela Says Doctors Recommended Against His Returning To Ring At Spring Break 9

Joey Janela is set to compete against Sabu at his Spring Break 9 event just two months after bicep surgery, something he says his doctors have recommended against. Janela underwent the surgery on February 17th and at the time had said his match with Sabu at Friday’s show would be unlikely, but it is going on as scheduled. He appeared on MuscleManMalcolm and during the conversation he was asked how he was feeling ahead of the match.

“I guess okay,” Janela said (per Fightful). “We won’t know until I get in the ring. I haven’t been in a ring in a few months, so we’re just playing it by ear, you know? Paint by numbers, we’ll see if the bicep holds up.”

He continued, “I mean, I’m coming back two months early. Doctors don’t recommend I get in there, but they know I was going to do it no matter what they say because I needed to do it. Coming back two months early and stuff, I feel as good as I’m going to feel. I don’t know what percentage I would give my health, but we’ll see I guess.”

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 is taking place as part of The Collective and airs on Triller TV+.