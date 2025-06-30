Joey Janela Reflects On AEW Dark Lights Out Match With Kenny Omega

Joey Janela believes his Lights Out match with Kenny Omega from the second episode of AEW Dark is one of the best gimmick matches in AEW history. Janela and Omega battled under the stipulation on the October 9th, 2019 episode of Dark, a match that went over 26 minutes before Omega finally got the win. Janela retweeted a post about the match on Sunday and said that he believes the bout stands the test of time.

Janela wrote:

“One the greatest gimmick matches in AEW history, I stand by that.

I came into the company with no developmental training and a Went in off the bat with the top dawgs for nearly 30 minutes. Could’ve done it without a single table, ladder or chair as well & I’m a million times the wrestler now.”