Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1 Results: Jon Moxley Defends GCW World Title, More

GCW Champion Jon Moxley defended his title among the matches at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1, and the results are online. You can see the results and highlights below from the show, per Fightful. The event took place in Dallas, Texas and aired on FITE TV:

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes def. Nick Gage & SLADE and The Second Gear Crew

Rough landing, hope Gage is all good! #JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/bp7evFNJ7B — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

* Blake Christian def. AR Fox

* Mickie James def. Allie Katch

* Scramble Match: Nick Wayne def. Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Jack Cartwheel and Ninja Mack

* Joey Janela def. Sean Waltman. Waltman says he’ll be back.

* GCW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley def. AJ Gray

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Alex Colon