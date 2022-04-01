wrestling / News
Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1 Results: Jon Moxley Defends GCW World Title, More
GCW Champion Jon Moxley defended his title among the matches at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1, and the results are online. You can see the results and highlights below from the show, per Fightful. The event took place in Dallas, Texas and aired on FITE TV:
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes def. Nick Gage & SLADE and The Second Gear Crew
Rough landing, hope Gage is all good! #JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/bp7evFNJ7B
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022
* Blake Christian def. AR Fox
Golden Trident #JJSB6 @_BlakeChristian @ARealFoxx pic.twitter.com/6INudIX35G
— 𝖆𝖘𝖍 𝖉𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍 (@AshDabbath) April 1, 2022
* Mickie James def. Allie Katch
O M G !! 😵 Now THAT'S #HardcoreCountry! 👀@MickieJames #JJSB6 #GCW pic.twitter.com/kXiZrKngJj
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 1, 2022
* Scramble Match: Nick Wayne def. Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Jack Cartwheel and Ninja Mack
* Joey Janela def. Sean Waltman. Waltman says he’ll be back.
JESUS CHRIST! @JANELABABY DVD's X-Pac on the ring apron!#JJSB6 @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/gzGbfZdXgf pic.twitter.com/smI6IUZ8zI
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 1, 2022
* GCW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley def. AJ Gray
JESUS! @JonMoxley with a cutter onto a barbed wire-wrapped light tube bundle!#JJSB6 @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/gzGbfZdXgf pic.twitter.com/LmOHlVJF2h
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 1, 2022
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Alex Colon
.@TheDukeJWM with a brainbuster onto a light tube contraption!#JJSB6 @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/gzGbfZdXgf pic.twitter.com/6Q1vmnWc2L
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 1, 2022
