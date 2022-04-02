Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2 Results: Minoru Suzuki vs. EFFY, Buff Bagwell & More In Battle Royal

GCW held its Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2 event at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, with the show airing live on FITE as part of GCW The Collective. Here are the quick results (via Fightful):

* Chris Dickinson (w/ Missy Hyatt) defeated Matt Cardona (w/ Chelsea Green)

* Tony Deppen defeated Biff Busick

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Jordan Oliver

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Effy

* The Greatest Clusterfuck: Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice) def. Joey Janela, Buff Bagwell, George Gatton, Judas Judd Cassidy, Yoya, Billie Starkz, Juicy Finau, Sam Stackhouse, Rhett Titus, Invisible Man, Dante Leon, Ninja Mack, Jimmy Lloyd, Early Morning Guy Steele, Blake Christian, Kevin Blackwood, Hoodfoot, Slade, Ellis Taylor, Charlie Tiger, Deranged, Grim Reefer, Sandra Moone, Parrow, Big Vin, Nate Webb, Shazza McKenzie, Janai Kai, Jazzy Yang, Edith Surreal, Dark Sheik, LuFisto, Maven, Sean Ross Sapp, Josh Barnett, Nasty Leroy, Jimmy Wang Yang, Cole Radrick, Brandon Kirk, Alec Price, Waltmart Guy, Kevin Matthews, Nick Wayne, B-Boy, Jack Cartwheel, Matt Vandagriff, Jai Vidal, 1 Called Manders, Hunter Freeman, and Levi Everett

SUZUKI AND EFFY IS ALREADY THE BEST THING EVER #JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/7n2XPO9wdq — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 2, 2022

Look at Jimmy Wang Yang & Josh Barnett go at it! 2022 is CRAZY! #JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/kvcXRGf4TY — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 2, 2022

JOEY JANELA IS NO LONGER SIGNED TO AEW AND CAN SMOKE WEED ON IPPV #JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/4bDAHUFJpA — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 2, 2022