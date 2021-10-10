wrestling / News
John Cena Appears on Saturday Night Live
October 10, 2021 | Posted by
John Cena made a surprise guest cameo on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The actor and WWE star appeared in a Bachelorette spoof as a contestant competing for the attention of Kim Kardashian West’s character, Rochelle. You can see the clip below, in which she picks Cena over Kyle Mooney’s “Zeek” despite Cena being married. The other contestants (who also advanced) were actor Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl, The Boys), Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette), NBA star Blake Griffin, Chris Rock, Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), and Amy Schumer. After being rejected, Zeke leaves and apparently burns in Hell.
