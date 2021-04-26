John Cena Calls The Miz “The Hardest Worker” He Knows

John Cena tweeted his praise for The Miz’s WWE 24 documentary and called the Miz “THE hardest worker I know.”

“WATCH THIS NOW. @mikethemiz IS the definition of both passion and perseverance. Underrated only in the eyes of ignorance. THE hardest worker I know. An inspiration to me and proof that REAL success takes earning every inch. Awesome doesn’t NOT do you justice. #Respect”