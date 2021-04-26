wrestling / News
John Cena Calls The Miz “The Hardest Worker” He Knows
April 25, 2021 | Posted by
John Cena tweeted his praise for The Miz’s WWE 24 documentary and called the Miz “THE hardest worker I know.”
“WATCH THIS NOW. @mikethemiz IS the definition of both passion and perseverance. Underrated only in the eyes of ignorance. THE hardest worker I know. An inspiration to me and proof that REAL success takes earning every inch. Awesome doesn’t NOT do you justice. #Respect”
WATCH THIS NOW. @mikethemiz IS the definition of both passion and perseverance. Underrated only in the eyes of ignorance. THE hardest worker I know. An inspiration to me and proof that REAL success takes earning every inch. Awesome doesn’t NOT do you justice. #Respect https://t.co/C8nFAWYpyT
— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Andrade Supports Charlotte Flair And Defends Her From Online Critics, Dave Meltzer Responds
- Bret Hart on Refusing to Win the IC Title From The Rock, Says Triple H ‘Wanted to Ruin’ The Rock
- Mickie James Responds to Stephanie McMahon’s Apology Over Trash Bag Incident
- Christian Cage On Promo Lesson He Learned From Vince McMahon, Samoa Joe’s WWE Release