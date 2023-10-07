John Cena on How He’s Not Yet Done With Wrestling

– During this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, John Cena spoke about how he’s not done with his career yet. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

John Cena on how he’s not done with wrestling yet: “Selfishly, I said I want to make sure it’s not time to go yet and I confidently believe that I’m not done. I do believe that we’re all fighting that ticking clock, and mine has less seconds than most other people in the locker room. I just want to say thank you, thank you to the audience.”

On his gratitude for still being able to do wrestling: “A lot of times, we just go away and we don’t get a chance to say a proper like, ‘Hey, thanks for allowing me to do this for so long.’ I pull no punches, I don’t exist without the audience and I’m just really grateful for every single second. I’m really grateful, that’s why I can’t talk trash about everybody.”

John Cena will be in action at tonight’s WWE Fastlane event. He’ll be teaming with LA Knight against The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The event will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.