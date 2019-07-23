John Cena Opens Raw With Usos, References Jimmy’s Disorderly Conduct Arrest (Pics, Video)

– John Cena appeared to open tonight’s Raw Reunion and went into Thuganomics mode, with a reference to Jimmy Uso’s disorderly conduct arrest from February. Cena came out to the ring to open the show, and when the Usos came out they tried to lure Cena into a rap battle, taking a shot at Cena as “the cat the left us for the movie biz.”

Cena then replied, “Respect for calling me out, but ain’t no way I’m getting bested. Y’all look just like your mug shots, how was it getting arrested?”

The line references when Jimmy was arrested on February 14th after his and Naomi’s car was pulled over in Detroit. Naomi was driving the car the wrong way on a one-way street and the car smelled of alcohol, so officers ordered her out of the car. Uso proceeded to get out despite being told not to, and faced off with the officers before eventually standing down. He ended up avoiding jail time by pleading no contest to a charge of interfering with a government employee and paying $450 in fines.

Pics and video from the segment are below: