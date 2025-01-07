John Cena Says His Retirement Is ‘100% Real,’ Hopes To Show Some Of His Past Facets

John Cena has confirmed that his impending retirement is completely real and talked about potentially showing some of his previous iterations in his run. Cena spoke in the post-Raw press event about the coming year for him, and you can see a couple highlights below:

On the potential of seeing Peacemaker or Prototype Cena: “So Peacemaker is a DC thing. And you never know. Never say never, right? So the great thing about the farewell tour — tonight, we debuted a new outfit. It was very regionally focused. So the Prototype, I don’t know if I have all the string to grow out the crappy blonde hair again. But The Prototype wore different colors. The colors of the home team, so to speak. I’m really looking forward to trying to go back to the way I started. And Thug Life, the Dr. of Thuganomics John Cena would wear home or away jerseys. So there’s elements of everything already in front of you. I think hopefully by the end of all this, if you want to see a certain facet of the 23 years I’ve been in the business, hopefully you can get that little sprinkle. I’m definitely focused on that, and hopefully we can deliver.”

On if he’s trying to end his run on a high note: “So perspective is everything, right? And if your perspective is me winning championships, well gosh, I hope I can deliver that. But I want to take a realistic look at what’s going on. I’m gonna be 48. If you go to the stats, the math isn’t actually in my favor. I don’t know, maybe I’m due. What I wanna do is let everyone know is — the biggest question is, is this actually real? Yes, 100%. After December, my last match, I’m done. You will see me in an ambassador role in WWE but I will not wear this. I will be in a suit, you will see the other facets of John Cena because honestly, we have so many great and current young superstars on the way up. And the business has been great to me, and it’s time to move on.

“So that is the one certainty, and I just want to set realistic expectations for everyone. I will give you everything I’ve got, you’ve got my word. I always have, I’ve always given you everything I have. I just don’t know what that looks like. So for me to say I’m channelling something to go back and win the day, I think today was the best explanation possible. It’s gonna take a long shot, but never count me out of a long shot… I love the WWE, as you all know. I know I’m going to retire, but they will have to fire to get me to stop being a part of this place.”

