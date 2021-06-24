John Cena Says He Will Return To WWE, He Just Isn’t Sure When

John Cena appeared on The Tonight Show last night to promote his new film F9 and was asked by host Jimmy Fallon if he will be returning to the WWE. Fallon noted that Cena posted a WWE logo on his Instagram which fueled speculation. He said that he would, he just didn’t know when. It has been rumored that WWE is looking to have Cena challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Summerslam in August.

Cena said: “Those rumors are true. I’ll definitely be back to the WWE, I just don’t know when. I posted that back in May, I was feeling rather nostalgic about the WWE, and I just wanted to post a logo. Some people took it as I was returning immediately, which that’s not the case. I haven’t had my last match and I can’t wait to have my next one.

I’m very fortunate. You know, F9’s this week, I’m very excited about it. Suicide Squad, currently filming Peacemaker, a comedy named Vacation Friends is coming out. All of these opportunities have led to more opportunities. I’ve said before that once you do one of these things, the insurance doesn’t let you go wrestle on the weekends, so we’ll see what happens.”