wrestling / News

Various News: Video of John Cena at Inbound Conference, Stu Bennett To Work As WCPW General Manager, WWE Releases Undertaker Clip

September 30, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena WWE No Mercy

As previously reported, John Cena appeared at the Inbound 2017
marketing and sales event in Boston as a keynote speaker earlier this week. It was his first appearance since his loss to Roman Reigns at No Mercy. You can check out another video of John Cena at the conference that he posted on his Twitter account below.

– WWE has released a clip from 1996 with The Undertaker calling out Mankind before their Buried Alive match at In Your House. You can check out that vintage Undertaker clip below.

– Stu Bennett (Wade Barrett in WWE) is now the General Manager for WCPW. He will open their Refuse to Lose PPV on Monday.

article topics :

John Cena, Stu Bennett, WWE, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading