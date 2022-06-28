John Cena Thanks WWE Following Raw Return

– WWE Superstar John Cena shared a message on Twitter today, thanking WWE and the roster for all the messages he received after his return last night on Raw to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his WWE. Cena wrote the following:

“Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month. Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you’ve taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US.”

During his promo last night on Raw, John Cena announced that he will wrestle again.