John Cena Appears On WWE Raw to Celebrate 20th Anniversary, Promises He’ll Wrestle Again

John Cena appeared on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw to celebrate his 20th year in the company and promised his wrestling days aren’t over. Cena appeared on Monday night’s show, being introduced by Vince McMahon and cutting a promo to the the crowd.

In the promo, Cena noted that he’s grateful for the last 20 years and that WWE has made him a better person. He noted that he doesn’t know when he’ll be back in a WWE ring but promised that he has at least one more match in him.

"For 20 years, you have created an environment for me to be my true self. You've also been brave enough to tell me when I suck and you've also been kind enough to tell me when I don't."@JohnCena #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/h6y2jp1dAb — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022