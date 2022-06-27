Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Hey there everyone, Winfree tagging in for Tony for this episode but he should be back next week. Tonight is the celebration of 20 years of John Cena in WWE, the man debuted 20 years ago today and went toe to toe with Kurt Angle on Smackdown and he’s back tonight for the celebration. We’re also getting a Money in the Bank qualifying match when Kevin Owens will face either Elias, Ezekiel, or the mythical third E brother, Elrod. The build for Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory should continue here, plus the Street Profits are building momentum towards the title shot against the Usos. Carmella got hot shotted into the title scene after Rhea Ripley suffered an injury so Carmella and RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair will probably cross paths again. There seems to be a budding rivalry between Riddle and Seth Rollins, and who doesn’t love a good 15 minute Rollins monologue that’s functionally identical in content and delivery to every other 15 minute Seth Rollins monologue? Anyway that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

Earlier today John Cena arrives at the venue to applause from the locker room and other officials. Cena and R-Truth wearing the same shirt is kind of heart warming. Becky Lynch sad clapping is perfectly in character as well. That dovetails to live action.

We’re having a Battle Royal right now, the winner gets into the Money in the Bank ladder match. The ring is mostly full, but here comes Rey and Dominic Mysterio. Shinsuke Nakamura gets an entrance as well. Here comes Riddle, who’s probably the odds on favorite to win this.

Match #1: Money in the Bank Qualifying Battle Royal

The usual Battle Royal start, everyone jumping on everyone. Veer stomps on Riddle for a bit, Nakamura fights off of the apron and out goes Akira Tozawa. Veer clotheslines Shelton Benjamin out of the ring. Now Veer fights off Mustafa Ali, Rey, and Dominic. Ali holds Veer in place for a double 619, then those three men toss Veer out of the ring. R-Truth and Shanky take a dance break, but Jinder jumps Truth from behind then he and Shanky eliminate Truth. Jinder then goes to eliminate Shanky, and does so. AJ Style sthen eliminates Jinder with a clothesline. T-Bar hoists Reggie up in a military press and tosses him onto Jinder and Shanky, resulting in Reggie’s elimination as we head to break.

We come back as Riddle avoids elimination. During the break Ciampa eliminated Ali. Nakamura lays in kicks to T-Bar. Dominic and Ziggler start trading strikes. Styles goes to eliminate Ciampa, and does so. Miz gets set up for a 619 but he avoids it then hits a kneeling DDT to Rey. Dominic prevents Rey from being eliminated, then eliminates himself when going after Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler goes to powerbomb Rey, bad idea as Rey nearly eliminates him but they both wind up on the apron. Rey brings Miz to the apron as well, but Dolph and Miz eliminate Rey. Miz tries to eliminate Riddle, Riddle hangs on though. Styles goes after Nakamura while T-Bar gets low bridged by Ricohet, T-Bar hangs on then tosses Ricochet onto one of the ladders at ringside, Ricochet hangs on and jumps to the apron then hits a hurricanrana to eliminate T-Bar and sends us back to break. Nice spot.

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: