John Cena Announced For Two WWE Shows In September, Updated List Of Retirement Tour Dates

John Cena currently has fifteen dates left on his retirement tour and WWE just announced he will be at two events in September. These include the September 5th taping of Smackdown in Chicago, as well as the September 15th episode of RAW in Lowell, Massachusetts. The former will be Cena’s last appearance in Chicago. You can find his updated list of dates below. There are only six that haven’t been announced.

* August 1: WWE SmackDown (Newark, NJ)

* August 2/3: WWE SummerSlam (Newark, NJ)

* August 8: WWE SmackDown (Montreal, QC, Canada)

* August 22: WWE SmackDown (Dublin, Ireland)

* August 29: WWE SmackDown (Lyon, France)

* August 31: WWE Clash in Paris (Paris, France)

* September 5: WWE SmackDown (Chicago, IL

* September 15: WWE Raw (Lowell, Massachusetts)

* October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)