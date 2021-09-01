John Cena Would Like to See Eminem Write a Verse For His Theme Song

John Cena was asked about the Eminem remix of his theme song, and he has an idea: have Eminem do a verse for a new version. Cena spoke with Esquire for a new intervie, which you can check out below, and he was asked about YouTuber J-JOE remix that inserted lines from Em’s “Sing For the Moment” into the track.

Asked what Eminen verse he would like to see added to his theme song, Cena said, “I would simply have him write a verse because he’s one of the most gifted, prolific poets I’ve ever had the chance to listen to. And I think if you gave him this music rather than rehashing something he made for a specific beat, I would like to think he would completely put me to shame by giving it his own Eminem touch.”

He continued, “So Em, if you’re down to write some bars, borrow the track. It is a catchy tune. [Hums tune] I don’t know, think about it. Mull it over, get back to me. Or don’t get back to me, whatever.”

The fan remix is below as well: