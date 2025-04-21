John Cena Makes History At WrestleMania 41, Wins WWE Undisputed Title

John Cena is officially a 17-time world champion, defeating Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Cena pinned Rhodes to capture the title at Sunday’s night two with help from Travis Scott.

The match featured a ref bump in the latter half, after which Cena tore the turnbuckle pad off and slammed Cody into the exposed metal twice before hitting an AA. Rhodes kicked out after the ref recovered and Scott then headed to the ring, but Rhodes fought free and hit the Cross Rhodes, but Scott pulled the ref out of the ring. Rhodes called Scott into the ring and Scott entered, only to get his much-promised receipt with a Cross Rhodes. Cena went to hit Rhodes with the old Spinner Title but Rhodes pulled it away and Cena begged off, then hit a low blow when Rhodes hestitated. He nailed Rhodes with the title and the ref got back in the ring, counting the pin.

The win marks Cena’s first Undisputed WWE Championship reign and his 17th world title, putting him ahead of Ric Flair to have the most world title reigns. Rhodes’ reign ends at 379 days, having won the title at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.

You can see highlights from the match below: