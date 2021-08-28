wrestling / News

John Goodman Narrates Cold Open For NWA 73 PPV

August 28, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA 73

The National Wrestling Alliance has released the cold open for the NWA 73 PPV tomorrow, which features narration from actor John Goodman. The show airs tomorrow on FITE from Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri.

