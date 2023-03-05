John Hennigan Enjoyed the Zombie Lumberjack Match At WrestleMania Backlash

John Hennigan was part of the infamous Zombie Lumberjack Match at 2021’s WrestleMania Backlash, and he says he really enjoyed it. Hennigan appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about the match, which was a crossover promotion with Netflix for Dave Bautista’s Army of the Dead and saw The Miz face Damian Priest with Hennigan at ringside. You can see some highlights from Hennigan’s comments below:

On telling Damian Priest about the match: “I heard about the match and told Damien Priest what we’re doing. He walked over to The Miz and said, “what the fuck is John talking about, some weird shit? Like, he said, we are having a zombie lumberjack match; is he just fucking with me or what?”

On why he enjoyed the match: “To be honest, I loved it, it’s so weird, and it did not make any sense. Then again, wrestling doesn’t have to make sense. So we both got eaten by zombies and then just came back the week after.

On being ribbed by Scotty 2 Hotty about it: “The craziest part of that whole day was that there’s this one zombie that followed me around for five minutes and kept kind of touching me. I didn’t want to be rude to him, but finally I said get the fuck away from me, and it was Scotty 2 Hotty. He had such good makeup on that I didn’t know it was him. I was trying to be really polite because I didn’t know who these people were, and I knew that they had spent hours in this prosthetic makeup stuff. Yeah, bro. He got me so good that day.”