John Hennigan’s Iron Sheik Horror Comedy Short to Screen At New York Horror Film Festival
John “Morrison” Hennigan has a horror comedy short featuring the Iron Sheik, and it is set to screen at New York Horror Film Festival in December. The festival will screen The Iron Sheik Massacre on December 5th and will also have a virtual screening, which you can get information on at the link.
The horror comedy is written by Hennigan and Taya Valkyrie, both of whom also star alongside PJ Black, Karrion Kross, Holly Meowy, Super Panda, Presley, and the voice of the Iron Sheik. The 23-minute short is described as follows:
A group of young professional wrestlers are roasting wrestling legend The Iron Sheik when lightning strikes their living room rendering a rare Iron Sheik action figure sentient. The awakened Iron Sheik doll hunts the disrespectful new school wrestlers down and makes them humble.
