wrestling / News

John Hennigan vs. Simon Gotch Announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8

March 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bloodsport 8 - John Hennigan vs. SImon Gotch Image Credit: GCW, Josh Barnett's Bloodsport

– Josh Barnett has announced that John Hennigan will face Simon Gotch at this month’s Bloodsport 8 Event. You can view the match announcement below.

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 will be held during GCW’s The Collective in Dallas, Texas at the same time as WrestleMania Week. The event is scheduled for March 31 at Fair Park. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson
* Josh Barnett vs. Biff Busick
* John Hennigan vs. Simon Gotch
* Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Hennigan, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8, Simon Gotch, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading