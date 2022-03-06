wrestling / News
John Hennigan vs. Simon Gotch Announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8
– Josh Barnett has announced that John Hennigan will face Simon Gotch at this month’s Bloodsport 8 Event. You can view the match announcement below.
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 will be held during GCW’s The Collective in Dallas, Texas at the same time as WrestleMania Week. The event is scheduled for March 31 at Fair Park. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson
* Josh Barnett vs. Biff Busick
* John Hennigan vs. Simon Gotch
* Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai
Done.
We're not here to avoid conflict but in fact, to enable it.
Let's see who walks off the #Bloodsport mat under their own power.
John Hennigan vs Simon Gotch
Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 8 https://t.co/Oxu6te4H0s pic.twitter.com/9RPrV7Osj6
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 6, 2022
