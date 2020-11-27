John Morrison Files To Trademark ‘Slamtown’

Heel by Nature reports that John Morrison recently filed to trademark the term ‘Slamtown’, a fictional town that he says he’s the Mayor of in promos.

The trademark is for: “International Class 041: Providing sports information in the field of wrestling; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of organizing social entertainment events, Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network

In International Class 041, the mark was first used by the applicant or the applicant’s related company or licensee predecessor in interest at least as early as 01/01/2015, and first used in commerce at least as early as 01/01/2015, and is now in use in such commerce. “