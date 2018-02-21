 

wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano Forced to Leave NXT After This Week’s Episode, Gargano Reacts (Pics/Video)

February 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano NXT

– Johnny Gargano is done with NXT after losing to Andrade “Cien” Almas on tonight’s episode. Gargano put his NXT career on the line for a shot at Almas’ NXT championship, losing after Tommaso Ciampa came out at the end of the match following a ref bump to attack Gargano. That allowed Almas to hit a hammerlock DDT and send Gargano on his way.

You can see highlights from the match below. Gargano posted to Twitter after the loss, which you can see below along with video of him backstage after the match:

article topics :

Johnny Gargano, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading