Johnny Gargano Forced to Leave NXT After This Week’s Episode, Gargano Reacts (Pics/Video)
– Johnny Gargano is done with NXT after losing to Andrade “Cien” Almas on tonight’s episode. Gargano put his NXT career on the line for a shot at Almas’ NXT championship, losing after Tommaso Ciampa came out at the end of the match following a ref bump to attack Gargano. That allowed Almas to hit a hammerlock DDT and send Gargano on his way.
You can see highlights from the match below. Gargano posted to Twitter after the loss, which you can see below along with video of him backstage after the match:
💔
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 22, 2018
Is this the last time that we will see @JohnnyGargano make his way to the #WWENXT ring? @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/42NvDyma2U
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2018
When you mess with @JohnnyGargano, you get the wrath of @CandiceLeRae… and no one knows that better than @AndradeCienWWE's business manager @Zelina_VegaWWE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cqJX2Tu1KS
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2018
No referee…
The re-emergence of @ProjectCiampa…
Luck is NOT in @JohnnyGargano's corner tonight. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/a8uW5HZnBS
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2018
#NXTChampion @AndradeCienWWE has defeated @JohnnyGargano once again…
…and #JohnnyWrestling must now LEAVE #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/XtvDslZbCc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 22, 2018