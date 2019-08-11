wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano Receives Tribute From Fans After NXT Takeover (Video)
August 11, 2019 | Posted by
– The audience in attendance at NXT Takeover took the time to share their appreciation to Johnny Gargano after the main event, and video is online. The NXT Twitter account shared the following clip of Gargano being honored by the crowd after his match with Adam Cole in the main event of the PPV.
You can see our full report from the show here.
EXCLUSIVE: 👏 THANK YOU, JOHNNY! 👏@JohnnyGargano @CandiceLeRae #NXTTakeOver: Toronto pic.twitter.com/KVcpC98PiF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 11, 2019
More Trending Stories
- NXT TV Taping Results For Next Week: Breakout Tournament Winner Crowned (SPOILERS)
- Chicago Police Officer Under Investigation for Driving Hulk Hogan on Airport Tarmac With Siren Blaring
- Salina de la Renta on Whether She Plans to Get in the Ring for MLW, Status of Her Knee Injury
- Bruce Prichard on Why Chris Jericho Didn’t Go Over Rock In His WWE Debut Promo, Jericho’s First PPV Match Being a Loss