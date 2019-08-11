wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano Receives Tribute From Fans After NXT Takeover (Video)

August 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano NXT

– The audience in attendance at NXT Takeover took the time to share their appreciation to Johnny Gargano after the main event, and video is online. The NXT Twitter account shared the following clip of Gargano being honored by the crowd after his match with Adam Cole in the main event of the PPV.

You can see our full report from the show here.

