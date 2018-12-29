Various News: Johnny Gargano Talks About Toxic Negativity Among Wrestling Fans, Defiant Wrestling ReLoaded Episode 4

– Johnny Gargano post a series of tweets in which he commented on the “toxic negativity” among some wrestling fans. He wrote:

There's extreme irony in the fact that a lot of us were talked down to and called names for being wrestling fans when we were younger.. only to grow up, achieve our dreams of becoming pro wrestlers just to be talked down to, and called names by.. other wrestling fans?..

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion.. but let's remember that we're all human beings.

WE are all fans of this crazy world of pro wrestling. WE as a whole are better than toxic negativity on social media.

My hope for EVERYONE in 2019.. Man or Woman..

Just be a good dude.

