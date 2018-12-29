Quantcast

 

Various News: Johnny Gargano Talks About Toxic Negativity Among Wrestling Fans, Defiant Wrestling ReLoaded Episode 4

December 29, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Johnny Gargano WWE NXT 122717 - NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia

– Johnny Gargano post a series of tweets in which he commented on the “toxic negativity” among some wrestling fans. He wrote:

The Young Bucks’ Nick Jackson replied:

– Episode 4 of Defiant Wrestling ReLoaded is now online:

