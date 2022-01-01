Johnny Knoxville Announces He’s Entering the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble (Video)

– 50-year-old Jackass star Johnny Knoxville announced in a video on his Instagram account today that he wants to start off his 2022 in a big way and announced that he’s entering the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble match. You can see the video where he made the announcement below.

Knoxville said he’s not impressed with the current list of WWE wrestlers and there’s no one big enough to throw him over the top rope for the match. He added, “What is Little E [Big E] or Roman Reigns gonna do it? Hah!” He wrote the following in the caption for the video:

“Happy New Year’s Day and love to everyone. I have a big announcement that I have been dying to get off of my chest. I spent a lot of times over the holiday thinking about how i wanted to start off my 2022, and I decided I want to do it kicking ass and taking names. And the best way to do that I feel is making a run for the Rumble, that’s right @WWE’s Royal Rumble. Training starts today, not that I will need a lot of it because I have seen the WWE’s current roster and it’s laughable to think anyone can throw me over the top rope. LAUGHABLE! I will be channeling my wrestling heroes like @therock, Abdullah the Butcher and the great Gorilla Monsoon. The way I’m looking at it I am giving myself a %100 chance of winning. What chance do you think I have? Sincerely, Johnny Knoxville, World Champ #roadtowrestlemania #royalrumble #wwe #jackassforever”

No other entrants have been officially announced by WWE for the Royal Rumble match. The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event is scheduled for Saturday, January 29. The event will be held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Meanwhile, Knoxville’s new film, Jackass Forever, opens in theaters on February 4. So, it appears this is being done as a cross-promotional effort between WWE and the new Paramount release. The cast of the film, including Knoxville, also recently made an appearance on SmackDown earlier this month.