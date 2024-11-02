Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

wrestling / News

November 2, 2024 | Posted by Theo Sambus
AEW Collision 11-2-24 Image Credit: AEW

 

Hello friends! Loaded edition of Collision lined up for us tonight, and that’s a smart move on AEW’s part, looking to capitalize on those who watched Crown Jewel earlier and want to keep the good times rolling. As such, we’ve got a Women’s championship defence, as Mariah May takes on Anna Jay, a Day of the Dead match between Thunder Rosa and Harley Cameron, as well as Kyle Fletcher vs Komander. Not only that, Jon Moxley is scheduled to make an appearance, which should give us all something meaty to get our teeth into. Bring it!

 

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Venue: Liacouras Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

 

