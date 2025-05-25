Join 411’s Live AEW Double Or Nothing Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of AEW Double or Nothing, I’m Robert Winfree and I’ll be your host. Double or Nothing is traditionally kind of a set up show, and this year doesn’t seem like it’ll break that trend. We’ve got a couple of tournament finals which will set up title shots with Jamie Hayter taking on Mercedes Mone and “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Will “bruv” Ospreay. So if Hayter loses, how far is she away from becoming “The fat guy thriller” since she’s got that 70’s schtick going? Apologies if that reference is too obscure. The Hurt Syndicate will be in action though, also Kazuchika Okada will be beating “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Toni Storm has her stay busy match against Mina Shirakawa, and of course we’ve got Anarchy in the Arena because it’s that time of year. I just struggle to care much about that match, the heels usually win because it sets them up with momentum going into War Games Blood and Guts where the good guys ultimately triumph. Also somewhere on the card will be Mark Briscoe taking on Ricochet and a trios match of The Paragon (who signed off on that name?) taking on a few reps from the Don Callis Family. I guess AEW just can’t have a PPV with 10 or fewer matches? OK, my sleep deprivation induced snark aside there’s some potential on this card and it should set up All In nicely when it’s all said and done. So let’s hope this delivers and get to the action.

Preshow results:

Anna Jay and Harley Cameron defeated Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

AR Fox, Bandido, Hologram, and Komander defeated Action Andretti, Lio Rush, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta

Match #1 – Owen Hart Cup Final: Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter

A bit of posturing to start then they tie up, Hatyer pushes Mone into a corner but Mone spins her then gives the heelish clean break. Mone gets put in a corner now and Hayter gives the clean break. Mat return from Hayter and she paint brushes Mone a bit. Mone aims some blows at the lower back of Hayter but Hayter fights back with corner clotheslines. Pump kick from Hayter for a 2 count. A bit of corner work from Mone then she tries a roll up for 2. More pin attempts from Mone then some failed leg work, feels like they got out of sequence there and they fight over leg locks for a bit before ultimately Hayter gets a single leg Boston Crab. Mone escapes then hits a bit of a Meteora through the ropes, Hayter obligingly hangs herself off the apron so Mone can come over and Meteora her to the floor.

Some ringside brawling now before they head back into the ring and Mone retains control with a modified bow and arrow hold. Mone turns that into a pin but Hayter kicks out. Side slam from Mone gets another 2 count then she gets a no arm Camel Clutch. Backstabber from Mone then a double gift wrap Camel Clutch, Hayter does fight up into a corner but Mone slams her down by the hair. Mone hits another Meteora for 2, because if you don’t superkick you Meteora I guess. That’s a general wrestling complaint, not just Mone. Hayter with a blow from the apron then she climbs up and lands punches then gets yanked off the ropes by Mone for another 2 count. Mone with double knees to the back of Hayter in the corner, she taunts to wake the crowd up but misses a second one then Hayter hits a back suplex. Hayter to the second rope for a dropkick, then another regular dropkick to set up a corner Meteora of her own. Mone hits the back of Hayter again then goes for the 3 Amigos then she heads up top but Hayter cuts her off before climbing up with her and hitting a superplex but she rolls through only for Mone to then hit another Backstabber. Hayter blocks a Mone Maker and they trade a few blows until we get a double down off of a Hayter clothesline.

Mone rolls out of the ring, Hayter follows but Mone lands a kick only to then get sent into the barricade. Hayter stumbles trying to come off the ring steps but still does land a bit of a jumping clothesline. Back in the ring now Hayter with a boot for a 2 count. Mone hits another Backstabber, then another one, and a third consecutive one then grabs a Statement Maker. Hayter fights up and lands headbutts to break free.

They trade roll ups for a bit, no 3 counts though and Hayter rams herself free of Mone’s grip but Mone then catches her coming in and slams her into the middle turnbuckle. Mone sets for an avalanche Mone Maker, that would be bad as she barely can hit that thing normally, but Hayter fights free then Mone hits a seated senton for a 2 count. Again Mone tries a Mone Maker but has to settle for an O’Connor Roll but Hayter counters into a Sleeper hold. Hayter tries to lock down the choke but has no hooks so Mone flips over into a pin for 2. Mone avoids a clothesline then tries a pin and switches to the Statement Maker on the kick out. Hayter tries to fight free, crawls to the ropes but Mone pulls her back away from them but Hayter stands on that movement. They fight over a fireman’s carry spot and Hayter hits a neckbreaker from there then a sliding lariat for a near fall.

Hayter wants the Hayterade, but Mone blocks it then hits the ropes and comes back for a Tombstone spot only for Hayter to reverse and hit a Tombstone piledriver for a near fall. Again Hayter wants the Hayterade, Mone counters into a slightly botched hammerlock small package for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mercedes Mone won in 21:19

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: This just didn’t click for me, I’m sure others had a much more positive reaction to it and I’m basically adding half a star because the crowd was into it more than I was. They had some really awkward spots early and this felt a little long by the time it ended. It didn’t help that there was almost no chance of Hayter winning as Mone doesn’t do jobs.

