Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey, Sickos! Sorry this intro is going to feel a bit forced and short, but I’m running behind from work and I have not yet eaten, so this is going to be quick and to the point.

We have a lot of tap tonight, including a 3-way match between Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, and Willow Nightingale, with the winner getting the #1 slot in the Casino Women’s gauntlet at Maximum Carnage. The winner of that gauntlet gets an AEW Women’s Title shot in Australia in February. Gee, I wonder who is going to win lol. We’ll also hear from MJF, Double J Jeff Jarrett, and we’re bound to get more Jon Moxley and the Big Wheelers shenanigans.

So, how are you all tonight? Hopefully everyone is okay out in Los Angeles with the wildfires, and for the people who are in the midst of unofficial Winter Storm Blair. My 💚 goes out to you all.