Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Being a writer means, more often than not, that dealing with trauma comes out of a pen or keyboard. It’s almost a knee-jerk reaction. When you’ve been doing it for as long as I have, it pretty much is a knee-jerk reaction. Then comes this nagging thought that perhaps you’re feeding your own ego based on the demise of someone that meant a lot to you. It’s a double-edged sword. Are we dealing with loss the only way we know how to, or are we trying to bolster our names simple because we have a platform?

This thought process, I’m sure, is shared by many others on this site, and even within the WWE. What’s the proper tribute? How do we not look like leeches obsessed with a high rating? For example, this Friday’s Smackdown was emotionally taxing and downright sad, and yet I saw comment after comment on how WWE did it incorrectly. I’ve seen this before. We tell others how to grieve. We get upset that the video package wasn’t long enough, or they only gave us an “In Memoriam.” It’s baffling. To those struggling with how to properly process the loss of someone within our fandom/community, I want you to know that there isn’t a wrong way. A poem, a post, spending all day watching Season 2 of NXT (Ok, maybe this is a wrong way), or simply staying silent and grieving in peace. Do not let anyone dictate how to process this trauma.

For me, I sat with it. I wrote something, deleted it, and wrote it again. I nearly submitted a column. I’ve written about Dusty, I’ve written about AJ retiring, I’ve written about Cody leaving AEW. My body of work is not nearly as large as Larry’s, or as hilarious as Dunn’s, but in each of those, I know I was processing something, and let you guys peek in the room while I was processing it.

This one was different, though. For the first time ever, I had some guilt to wrestle with. I’m a critic, and although I don’t have a specific time in mind, I’m sure I said something at some point to disparage the thought process behind one of Bray’s wild characters, and with that realization came guilt. Who am I? What gives me the clout? The authority? What if Bray read one of my books and thought it garbage? How would that make me feel?

I have since addressed that guilt, and accepted that his creativity was shackled. I have made excuses that he was perfect, and the WWE had no clue what to do with him. Who knows, maybe he only had a few good ideas in him, but damn were they a blast. One thing I haven’t yet accepted, and hopefully will once this little opening closes, is that we lost another of our brothers in this small community. That shit hurts. It should come as no surprise that this world we love has taken its fair share of flesh and blood, but the days of enlarged hearts and ODs are waning. These hosses are healthy and in prime shape. It’s just a scary realization that we all have a ticking clock, and Bray’s was ready to stop ticking.

I do my best not to compare him to anyone. He wasn’t the next Undertaker, the next Jake the Snake. He was the first Bray Wyatt, and man did he fucking kill it.

RIP Bray.

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

AEW starts with a recap of this weekend.

Kommander vs Jon Moxley

Jon corners Kommander with a kick and a chop. Kommander is able to send Jon out of the ring then dive off the top rope with a crossbody. Kommander sends Jon into the ring, heads to te top rope. Jon kicks then hops up and rakes the back of Kommander. Kommander fights off and flies off the top rope with a spin, but lands on the mat! Jon with a front suplex.

WE ARE BACK and Jon has a front faced headlock on Kommander. Headbutt from Jon. He tries for a piledriver. Flips up Kommander, then he hits a facebuster! They trade right hands, Kommander hits the ropes. Jon with a hard right hand@ KOmmander with a clothesline! Kick is missed by Kommander but he spins with another. Another kick to the kneed Jon. DDT to Jon! Kommander attacks the back, torture rack setup for Jon! He hits a gutbuster. Cover for Kommander! 1…2…NO!!! Kommander to the top rope. Kommander walks the ropes, tries for a 450, but Jon has the knees up! Jon up, HUGE LARIAT! Piledriver! Cover! 1..2…NO!!!

Jon with the harsh elbows! Jon with a rear choke! Elbows from Kommander. He turns it into an armbar! Kommander taps!

Winner: Kommander



Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:50