Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Immediately after Samoa Joe’s win, he cut a scathing promo that basically says he’ll murder anyone that tries to take the title away from him.

WE get a recap of World’s End, including the reveal of The Devil.

Adam Cole’s music hits, then it remixes into an “UNDISPUTED” video as a background. He comes out with those who helped, Roderick Strong, Wardlow, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven. They sit Cole down in a chair, with his left hand still in a boot.

Roderick tells everyone to shut up and listen to his best friend, Adam Cole.

Cole has the mic now, and he wonders where the sympathy is. He finds it ironic that people were shocked and disgusted. This means two things: we are all stupid and we don’t understand right from wrong. We think he’s bad because he betrayed MJF. The guy who made enemies with everyone, who has ran his mouth about everyone, including us. He is the bad guy? If that makes him The Devil, buy him a first class ticket straight to hell. Most of that locker room will thank him. Most of us will thank him. Even Tony Khan will thank him. Fact is, MJF is gone and he’s never coming back.

“How could you, Adam?” Well there are plenty of reasons. First of all, MJF would have done it to him, he just beat MJF to the punch. Cole never needed MJF, MJF needed Cole. He sacrificed everything within that friendship. It’s how he broke his damned ankle. He lost something, not MJF. MJF needed Cole. None of us would be cheering or chanting without him. Cole made us fall in love with MJF. He saved MJF’s reign, and he ended it. In the beginning, it was all about the title. Then, it turned into something so much more. This is about destroying a man to his core. Ripping out a man’s heart and bringing him to his knees. You can chant, but MJF is dead. You know who’s alive? The Undisputed Kingdom. Aside from their disdain, they have one goal in common: win championship gold. The Kingdom has the titles, Strong has a title shot at the International title, and Wardlow, finally with a group that respects him. Wardlow will go after the AEW World Championship. And when the time is right, and he is healed, Wardlow will do the right thing and forfeit the title to Cole.

Wardlow seems farcically committed.

Cole brings up Joe. It was a pleasure. He hopes that by the time Wardlow is ready to challenge, he hopes Joe isn’t the champion, because it would really suck to hurt a friend. Self esteem is built on action, and they took action. They were sick and tired of waiting for things to change, because AEW needed change, and they gave it to us. The UK starts a new chapter, and The Devil is here to stay, baybay.