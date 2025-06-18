Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! For the third week in a row, tonight will be another special edition of Dynamite, as the AEW roster heads south of the border in collaboration with CMLL for Grand Slam Mexico! After Fyter Fest two weeks ago and Summer Blockbuster last week, I’m sure this week’s edition of a four hour plus show will bang on as well.

Wait, what’s this? I’ve been handed a memo. Apparently, the show is only two and a half hours this week. Well then, I won’t say that I was spoiled to have two four hour shows in a row, but still, this will do!

We have two massive tag team matches, as The Death Riders and the Young Bucks face off with the Opps, Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay in a 10-man tag, while the Don Callis Family and FTR will team up against Adam Cole, Brody King, Daniel Garcia, Atlantis Jr, Bandido, and Templario in a 12-man tag. MJF will face Mistico, Kazuchika Okada will face Mark Briscoe, Zeuxis will defend her CMLL World Women’s Title against the female belt collector Mercedes Mone, and there will be a 4-way match between Ricochet, Hologram, Lio Rush, and Mascara Dorada, where the winner will get one million pesos. All of this, and, of course, so much more in store.

So, usually I ask you what is good with you, and I tell you some ad hoc BS that no one really cares about, So, I will dispense of the open platitudes and announce, right here, in my review/recap, and I will also put this in the comments section and, dog willing, the Boss allows a post for me to inquire with the people that missed out on the roundtable for Double or Nothing, that IT IS OFFICIALLY TIME FOR INTERESTED ENTRANTS THAT WANT TO PARTAKE IN THE ALL-IN TEXAS ROUNDTABLE!

Now, given that this is the biggest show on the AEW schedule, I feel like it warrants more voices and more input. Ten people maximum, to be exact, with me serving as the 11th member of the table. Then, when/if there is another one down the line, the number will go back to the 6/7 that it was for Double or Nothing. And, while I would like for a repeat of the table from Double or Nothing, I noticed that a couple of people seemed interested in partaking in this one, so I’m going to leave it open to new entrants first. However, I would like to have some if not all of my people back from the first one as well.

But, enough with that, we have a show coming up!

Image Credit: FTR – Follow the Revolution on Facebook